Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th.

Get Arcadia Biosciences alerts:

Arcadia Biosciences Stock Performance

RKDA stock opened at $0.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.12. Arcadia Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of -0.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RKDA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.14. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 169.65% and a negative return on equity of 80.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Arcadia Biosciences will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the second quarter worth $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 215.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 24,913 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 66.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 51,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 76.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 43,100 shares during the last quarter. 7.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based health and wellness products in the United States. It engages in developing crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arcadia Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadia Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.