Arcblock (ABT) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.44 Million

Arcblock (ABT) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. Over the last seven days, Arcblock has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. Arcblock has a total market capitalization of $12.78 million and $2.44 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arcblock coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000681 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00122721 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005253 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005252 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.31 or 0.00878764 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Arcblock Coin Profile

Arcblock’s genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io.

Arcblock Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses.ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

