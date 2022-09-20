Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

ADM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $88.42.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE ADM opened at $87.33 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 12 month low of $58.60 and a 12 month high of $98.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.07 and a 200-day moving average of $85.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $48.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.77.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.43. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $27.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $25,949,227.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,651,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $25,949,227.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,651,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 402,470 shares of company stock worth $35,794,063 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archer-Daniels-Midland

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth $27,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth $27,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 160.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

