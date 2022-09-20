Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Board Announces Share Buyback Plan

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 15th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on ARW shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Arrow Electronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $158.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Arrow Electronics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $97.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.39. Arrow Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $94.45 and a fifty-two week high of $137.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.60 and its 200 day moving average is $115.38.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics will post 21.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

