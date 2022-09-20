Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. comprises approximately 2.1% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $6,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 312.4% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 72,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,337,000 after acquiring an additional 55,081 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,004,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,118,000 after acquiring an additional 97,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,812,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,257,000 after acquiring an additional 509,546 shares during the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of AJG traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $179.94. 8,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,613. The company has a market cap of $37.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.67. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $144.78 and a 52 week high of $191.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

Insider Activity

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.07, for a total transaction of $3,030,534.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 121,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,651,745.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.16, for a total transaction of $616,247.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,614,229.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.07, for a total value of $3,030,534.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,651,745.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,683 shares of company stock valued at $5,901,941. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on AJG. Argus began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI set a $195.00 price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $211.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.90.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

Further Reading

