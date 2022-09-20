Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ACDSF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ACDSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,326,300 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the August 15th total of 1,452,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 86.1 days.

Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ACDSF traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $2.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,737. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.09 and a 200-day moving average of $2.07. Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $2.35.

Get Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

About Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

See Also

Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust (Ascendas Reit) is Singapore's first and largest listed business space and industrial real estate investment trust. It was listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST) in November 2002. As at 31 December 2020, Ascendas Reit's investment properties under management stood at S$13.7 billion.

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.