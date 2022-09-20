Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ACDSF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ACDSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,326,300 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the August 15th total of 1,452,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 86.1 days.
Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
OTCMKTS ACDSF traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $2.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,737. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.09 and a 200-day moving average of $2.07. Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $2.35.
About Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust
