Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 376,900 shares, a drop of 10.6% from the August 15th total of 421,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Astec Industries Trading Up 2.2 %

Astec Industries stock opened at $36.22 on Tuesday. Astec Industries has a 1-year low of $34.90 and a 1-year high of $75.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $827.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,811.00 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.47.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.33). Astec Industries had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $318.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Astec Industries will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Astec Industries Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 2,400.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 7,891 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 17,236 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 226,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,726,000 after acquiring an additional 30,725 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

