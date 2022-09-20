AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:ASAAF) Short Interest Up 10.3% in August

AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:ASAAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 656,800 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the August 15th total of 595,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft stock remained flat at 43.90 during trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of 43.90. AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of 43.90 and a fifty-two week high of 44.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut shares of AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from €27.00 ($27.55) to €38.00 ($38.78) in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

About AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft

AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Devices & Substrates; Automotive, Industrial, Medical; and Others. It offers double sided standard, metal core, and copper inlay PCBs; multilayer standard, high frequency/low loss, and thick copper PCBs; high density interconnect (HDI) Microvia PCBs; HDI any-layer PCBs; flexible, semi-flexible, rigid-flexible, and HDI rigid flex PCBs; integrated circuit substrates; and insulated metallic substrates PCBs, as well as related services.

