Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Atento from $32.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Atento from $28.00 to $13.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

Shares of NYSE:ATTO opened at $4.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.35. Atento has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.55 and its 200 day moving average is $15.01.

Atento ( NYSE:ATTO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. Atento had a negative net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 132.40%. The firm had revenue of $363.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.14 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atento will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATTO. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Atento in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atento by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Atento by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Littlejohn & Co. LLC increased its stake in Atento by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 303,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 22,064 shares during the period. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Atento by 548.6% in the 1st quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after buying an additional 103,330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.62% of the company’s stock.

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office.

