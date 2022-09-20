Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 15,849 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 786,374 shares.The stock last traded at $14.46 and had previously closed at $14.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Atlas from $14.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atlas in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Atlas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $14.45 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Atlas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.09.

Atlas Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.09.

Atlas Dividend Announcement

Atlas ( NYSE:ATCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Atlas had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $413.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlas Corp. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATCO. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Atlas by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 135,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 4,953 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlas by 31.0% in the first quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 1,308,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,206,000 after acquiring an additional 309,524 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Atlas by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 65,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 28,991 shares during the period. Old West Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlas by 6.3% in the first quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 388,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,704,000 after acquiring an additional 23,040 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Atlas by 6.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 127,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 7,883 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

About Atlas

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator of containerships. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies.

