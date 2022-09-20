Atletico De Madrid Fan Token Trading 6.9% Lower This Week (ATM)

Atletico De Madrid Fan Token (ATM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. One Atletico De Madrid Fan Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.24 or 0.00021954 BTC on exchanges. Atletico De Madrid Fan Token has a total market cap of $8.85 million and $4.88 million worth of Atletico De Madrid Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Atletico De Madrid Fan Token has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Atletico De Madrid Fan Token alerts:

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004872 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000392 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00030171 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Atletico De Madrid Fan Token Coin Profile

ATM is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the BEP-20 Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Atletico De Madrid Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,980 coins. The official message board for Atletico De Madrid Fan Token is medium.com/socios. Atletico De Madrid Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/atletico-de-madrid. Atletico De Madrid Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @ATMChainDev.

Atletico De Madrid Fan Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is the new app for football fans, where you earn rewards for interacting with your club. Participate, get club rewards & compete for once-in-a-lifetime experiences.The Atletico de Madrid Fan Token (ATM) is a utility token that gives Atletico de Madrid fans a tokenized share of influence on club decisions using the Socios application and services. The token serves as a membership key that allows users to compete for exclusive rewards, club recognition, and more.ATM token holders can vote via smart contract on various “fan decision” polls published by Atletico de Madrid. Atletico de Madrid is contractually bound to act according to poll results.Token holders can interact with the Socios platform (voting on polls, competing in contests and quizzes, connecting/chatting with like-minded users, etc.) and earn rewards, including:Matchday tickets.Exclusive experiences.Cashback offers from official online shops.In-app CHZ bonuses.Digital badges.Club-specific NFTs.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atletico De Madrid Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atletico De Madrid Fan Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atletico De Madrid Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Atletico De Madrid Fan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atletico De Madrid Fan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.