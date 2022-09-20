AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Decreases Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd reduced its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,116,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 648,456 shares during the period. Progressive accounts for about 1.5% of AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned 0.36% of Progressive worth $246,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Progressive by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,453,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,523,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,492 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,790,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,700,376,000 after buying an additional 1,393,588 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 17.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,242,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,789,267,000 after buying an additional 4,980,478 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Progressive by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,182,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,790,308,000 after acquiring an additional 572,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Progressive by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,368,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,181,877,000 after acquiring an additional 510,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PGR. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a report on Friday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Progressive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.08.

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $402,047.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,042,032.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.94. 10,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,055,626. The firm has a market cap of $73.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $89.35 and a 1 year high of $129.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

