AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Has $36.12 Million Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,592 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 112,672 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned about 0.23% of Quest Diagnostics worth $36,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.50.

Insider Activity

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

In other news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $272,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,255,845.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

DGX stock traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.10. 6,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.01. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $123.32 and a 52-week high of $174.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.61.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.96%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

