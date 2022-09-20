AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Increases Position in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,369,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,275 shares during the period. ICL Group accounts for approximately 7.3% of AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned 0.11% of ICL Group worth $1,181,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ICL. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of ICL Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,682,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of ICL Group by 737.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,268,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,559 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of ICL Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,878,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ICL Group by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,018,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in ICL Group by 2,085.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 922,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,053,000 after buying an additional 880,404 shares during the period.

ICL Group Trading Down 2.0 %

ICL traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $8.45. 37,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,196,970. The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ICL Group Ltd has a one year low of $6.91 and a one year high of $12.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.49.

ICL Group Increases Dividend

ICL Group ( NYSE:ICL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. ICL Group had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 38.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ICL Group Ltd will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.2918 per share. This is an increase from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.81%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays started coverage on ICL Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

About ICL Group

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

Featured Stories

