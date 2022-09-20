AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Increases Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,541,330 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 732,202 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned about 0.18% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $58,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WBA. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $319,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 77,909 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,332,488 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $641,900,000 after buying an additional 320,505 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,522,181 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $444,518,000 after acquiring an additional 83,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 11,588 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. 57.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WBA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Shares of WBA stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.58. 35,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,360,331. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.70 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The firm has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.52.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.97%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

