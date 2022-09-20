AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Purchases 125,507 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 651,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,507 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned 0.30% of Textron worth $39,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 711.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,427,439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $180,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,278 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,117,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Textron by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,846,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,253,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,776 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Textron by 2,973.5% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 471,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,083,000 after acquiring an additional 456,320 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter valued at $18,698,000. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Textron in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cfra boosted their price objective on Textron to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen set a $86.00 target price on Textron in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Textron from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.33.

Textron Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE TXT traded down $1.48 on Tuesday, reaching $62.61. 3,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,060,773. The company has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.30. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.11 and a 12 month high of $79.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.94.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. Textron had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.20%.

About Textron

(Get Rating)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

