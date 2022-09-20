AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Purchases 316,193 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,090,284 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 316,193 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $48,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WDC. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 6,375.0% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 113.2% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $88,712.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,558.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Western Digital Price Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Western Digital from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Western Digital from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.64.

Shares of WDC traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.47. The stock had a trading volume of 124,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,016,081. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.71 and a 200 day moving average of $49.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.51. Western Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $36.19 and a 12 month high of $69.36.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.27. Western Digital had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.