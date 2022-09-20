Automata Network (ATA) Price Down 14.6% This Week

Automata Network (ATA) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. During the last week, Automata Network has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Automata Network coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000704 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Automata Network has a total market cap of $23.02 million and $2.58 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Automata Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005267 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,001.07 or 1.00059464 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005293 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00060307 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007284 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010722 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005266 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00063896 BTC.

About Automata Network

Automata Network (CRYPTO:ATA) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2021. Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork.

Automata Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Automata Network is a decentralized service protocol that provides a privacy middleware layer for dApps across multiple blockchains. It enables several privacy use-cases such as Anonymous Voting and MEV (Maximal Extractable Value*) minimization by leveraging on the latest cryptography and privacy-preserving algorithms, along with trusted execution environments. Telegram | Discord | GitHub “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Automata Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Automata Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Automata Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Automata Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Automata Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.