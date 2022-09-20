AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) vs. Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Head-To-Head Contrast

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) and Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

AvePoint has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Roblox has a beta of 1.89, meaning that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AvePoint and Roblox’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AvePoint $191.91 million 4.09 -$33.24 million ($0.20) -21.45 Roblox $1.92 billion 10.55 -$491.65 million ($0.95) -39.06

Analyst Ratings

AvePoint has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Roblox. Roblox is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AvePoint, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for AvePoint and Roblox, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AvePoint 0 1 1 0 2.50 Roblox 3 8 7 0 2.22

AvePoint currently has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 98.14%. Roblox has a consensus price target of $43.78, suggesting a potential upside of 17.97%. Given AvePoint’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AvePoint is more favorable than Roblox.

Profitability

This table compares AvePoint and Roblox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AvePoint -18.63% -21.75% -13.93% Roblox -25.11% -95.60% -12.69%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.0% of AvePoint shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.4% of Roblox shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.7% of AvePoint shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.2% of Roblox shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About AvePoint

AvePoint, Inc. provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers SaaS platform cloud-hosted collaboration systems by providing suite of software products. The company focuses on data protection, governance, compliance management extensions for Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, Salesforce, and Google Workspace. In addition, the company offers software solutions for Microsoft 365, including microsoft teams, sharepoint online, exchange online, onedrive, project online, planner, yammer and other public folders. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform. It serves customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

