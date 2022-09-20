Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Short Interest Update

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 749,700 shares, a drop of 11.3% from the August 15th total of 845,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 511,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,910,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,348 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,512,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,206,000 after purchasing an additional 305,458 shares in the last quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 964,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,398,000 after purchasing an additional 267,969 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 754,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,584,000 after purchasing an additional 7,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Avid Technology by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 739,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,781,000 after acquiring an additional 305,963 shares in the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVID opened at $23.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.61. Avid Technology has a 12 month low of $20.83 and a 12 month high of $37.31.

Avid Technology ( NASDAQ:AVID Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 35.68% and a net margin of 11.44%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avid Technology will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Avid Technology from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Avid Technology from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet cut Avid Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Avid Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Avid Technology in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avid Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.60.

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

