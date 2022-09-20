Avity Investment Management Inc. Has $1.21 Million Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

Avity Investment Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.41. 3,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 940,010. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.37. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 12 month low of $29.97 and a 12 month high of $30.68.

