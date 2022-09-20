Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Cut to Underweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $35.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $45.00.

AVT has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Avnet in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an underweight rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Avnet from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Avnet Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVT opened at $38.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.29. Avnet has a 1 year low of $35.71 and a 1 year high of $50.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.71 and a 200 day moving average of $44.72.

Avnet Increases Dividend

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.11. Avnet had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avnet will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.69%.

Insider Activity at Avnet

In other Avnet news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 24,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total transaction of $1,063,786.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,287 shares in the company, valued at $2,384,285.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 3.9% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Avnet by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in Avnet by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

See Also

