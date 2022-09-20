Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the August 15th total of 4,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 633,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days.

Axonics Stock Performance

Shares of AXNX opened at $75.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.71. Axonics has a 52 week low of $38.41 and a 52 week high of $79.92.

Get Axonics alerts:

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $68.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.05 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 16.34% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Axonics will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AXNX. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Axonics from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Axonics from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Axonics from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Axonics from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Axonics from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.86.

In other Axonics news, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $49,593.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jane E. Kiernan sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $49,593.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $567,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 174,210 shares of company stock valued at $12,266,109. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Axonics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics during the fourth quarter worth about $38,882,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Axonics by 102.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 673,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,162,000 after purchasing an additional 340,405 shares in the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics during the first quarter worth about $20,161,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Axonics by 41.4% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 993,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,214,000 after purchasing an additional 291,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Axonics by 126.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 497,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,190,000 after purchasing an additional 278,060 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.