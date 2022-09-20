Baldrige Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of DFUV stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.89. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,200. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a twelve month low of $30.36 and a twelve month high of $35.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.01.

