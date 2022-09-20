Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 550 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 9,009 shares.The stock last traded at $3.15 and had previously closed at $3.08.

Banco Bradesco Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $33.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.09.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $9.79 billion for the quarter.

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Bradesco

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is 7.25%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 11.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 138,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 14,610 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the first quarter valued at about $1,708,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banco Bradesco

(Get Rating)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

