Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 160,500 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the August 15th total of 139,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 190,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BCH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Itaú Unibanco cut shares of Banco de Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded Banco de Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Banco de Chile to $21.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Get Banco de Chile alerts:

Banco de Chile Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of BCH traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.51. The stock had a trading volume of 6,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,723. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.75. Banco de Chile has a 1-year low of $15.60 and a 1-year high of $22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.36.

Institutional Trading of Banco de Chile

About Banco de Chile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Banco de Chile in the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco de Chile during the second quarter valued at $148,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Banco de Chile during the second quarter valued at $219,000. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Treasury and Money Market segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.