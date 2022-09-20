Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVNGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st.

Bank7 has a payout ratio of 13.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bank7 to earn $3.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.0%.

NASDAQ BSVN opened at $22.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.66. The stock has a market cap of $206.57 million, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.70. Bank7 has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $27.28.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVNGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $16.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.70 million. Bank7 had a net margin of 39.95% and a return on equity of 20.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank7 will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Bank7 from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other Bank7 news, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $171,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,293,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 43.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Bank7 by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Bank7 by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Bank7 by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bank7 by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Bank7 by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 231,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,473,000 after buying an additional 4,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit services, including commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.

