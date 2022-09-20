Banner Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BNNR) Short Interest Up 6.2% in August

Banner Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BNNR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the August 15th total of 6,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banner Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in Banner Acquisition by 285.7% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 935,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,214,000 after purchasing an additional 692,898 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Banner Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,856,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Banner Acquisition by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 789,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,775,000 after buying an additional 195,155 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Banner Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $612,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Banner Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $572,000. Institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

Banner Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Banner Acquisition stock opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. Banner Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.89.

Banner Acquisition Company Profile

Banner Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Lehi, Utah.

