Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Shares Gap Up to $6.99

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.99, but opened at $7.17. Baozun shares last traded at $7.20, with a volume of 838 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BZUN. StockNews.com upgraded Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. HSBC boosted their price target on Baozun from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Baozun from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Baozun from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Baozun has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.66.

Baozun Stock Up 3.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $503.90 million, a PE ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baozun

Baozun Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Baozun by 211.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,867,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,369 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Baozun by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,514,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,947,000 after buying an additional 1,024,590 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Baozun during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,118,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Baozun by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,190,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,516,000 after acquiring an additional 265,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baozun during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.29% of the company’s stock.

Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, online store operations, visual merchandising and marketing campaigns, customer services, and warehousing and order fulfilment.

