Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Shares Gap Up to $6.99

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.99, but opened at $7.17. Baozun shares last traded at $7.20, with a volume of 838 shares changing hands.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BZUN. StockNews.com upgraded Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. HSBC boosted their price target on Baozun from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Baozun from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Baozun from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Baozun has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.66.
Baozun Stock Up 3.6 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $503.90 million, a PE ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.72.
Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, online store operations, visual merchandising and marketing campaigns, customer services, and warehousing and order fulfilment.
