Barclays Trims Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) Target Price to €72.00

Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from €77.00 ($78.57) to €72.00 ($73.47) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

THQQF opened at $5.70 on Friday. Embracer Group AB has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $21.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.60.

Embracer Group AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes PC, console, mobile, VR, and board games for the games market worldwide. The company has a catalogue of approximately 850 owned franchises, such as Saints Row, Goat Simulator, Dead Island, Darksiders, Metro, MX vs ATV, Kingdoms of Amalur, TimeSplitters, Satisfactory, Wreckfest, Insurgency, World War Z, and Borderlands, and others.

