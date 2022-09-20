Barclays Trims Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) Target Price to €72.00

Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from €77.00 ($78.57) to €72.00 ($73.47) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Embracer Group AB (publ) Price Performance
THQQF opened at $5.70 on Friday. Embracer Group AB has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $21.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.60.
About Embracer Group AB (publ)
