Barclays Trims Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Target Price to €12.00

Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from €14.00 ($14.29) to €12.00 ($12.24) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BGAOY. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Proximus in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They issued an underweight rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Proximus from €21.50 ($21.94) to €12.50 ($12.76) in a research report on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Proximus from €13.90 ($14.18) to €13.30 ($13.57) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Proximus from €20.50 ($20.92) to €18.00 ($18.37) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Proximus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $13.95.

Shares of BGAOY opened at $2.21 on Friday. Proximus has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $4.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.12.

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Domestic, International Carrier Services, and TeleSign segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, internet, and television services to residential customers and small businesses; telecommunication, ICT infrastructure, multi-cloud, digital finance, cybersecurity, business applications, and managed and training services to medium and large companies, and public administrations; and ICT services to residential, business, and telecom wholesale markets.

