Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Short Interest Down 11.3% in August

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a decrease of 11.3% from the August 15th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 503,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Bavarian Nordic A/S Price Performance

BVNRY stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.88. The stock had a trading volume of 117,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,334. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.66. Bavarian Nordic A/S has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $19.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cowen raised shares of Bavarian Nordic A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

About Bavarian Nordic A/S

Bavarian Nordic A/S develops, manufactures, and commercializes life-saving vaccines. The company offers non-replicating smallpox and monkeypox vaccines under the IMVAMUNE, IMVANEX, and JYNNEOS names; rabies vaccine for human use under the Rabipur/RabAvert name; tick-borne encephalitis vaccine under the Encepur name; and Ebola vaccine under the MVABEA name.

