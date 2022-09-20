Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BEPTF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,687,900 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the August 15th total of 1,970,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,534.5 days.

Beach Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BEPTF remained flat at $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,263. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.18. Beach Energy has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $1.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Beach Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Beach Energy Company Profile

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It engages in the operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, and oil and gas production in five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. The company also explores, develops, produces, and transports hydrocarbons; and sells gas and liquid hydrocarbons.

