Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Hits New 1-Year Low at $16.53

Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.53 and last traded at $16.65, with a volume of 22845 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BYND has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Beyond Meat from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.18.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Beyond Meat Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.94. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.08 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 71.78% and a negative return on equity of 400.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 2,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,648.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beyond Meat

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYND. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 765,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,853,000 after acquiring an additional 19,830 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 16.2% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,375,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,456,000 after buying an additional 192,289 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 44.0% during the first quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in Beyond Meat by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 18,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 8,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.