BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Short Interest Down 9.9% in August

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,630,000 shares, a decline of 9.9% from the August 15th total of 6,250,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BGC Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in BGC Partners by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,064,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,286,000 after purchasing an additional 269,900 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in BGC Partners by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 15,500,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350,000 shares during the period. AltraVue Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 12.0% in the second quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 8,427,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,402,000 after acquiring an additional 903,400 shares during the period. Philosophy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BGC Partners by 145.8% during the first quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965,830 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in BGC Partners by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,385,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,297,000 after purchasing an additional 38,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

Get BGC Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

BGC Partners Stock Down 1.0 %

BGCP stock opened at $4.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.96 and a 200 day moving average of $3.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.47. BGC Partners has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $5.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 49.77% and a net margin of 5.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that BGC Partners will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BGC Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

About BGC Partners

(Get Rating)

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a financial brokerage and technology company in the United States, France, other Europe, the United Kingdom, other Americas, Asia, Australia, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BGC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.