BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC cut its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,251 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. BHP Group makes up 2.4% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $7,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BHP Group in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 609.3% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BHP Group in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in BHP Group in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 6.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on BHP shares. Barclays cut their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,400 ($29.00) in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,250 ($27.19) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,300 ($27.79) in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,782.85.

BHP Group Price Performance

BHP Group Increases Dividend

Shares of BHP stock traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $51.59. 170,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,991,939. BHP Group Limited has a 52 week low of $47.35 and a 52 week high of $79.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.29.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $3.50 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 11.3%. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

