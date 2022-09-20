Bionomics Limited (OTCMKTS:BNOEF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bionomics Limited (OTCMKTS:BNOEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 432,700 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the August 15th total of 399,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19.5 days.

Bionomics Price Performance

OTCMKTS BNOEF remained flat at $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday. Bionomics has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.04.

About Bionomics

Bionomics Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and cancers in Australia and the United States. The company's lead drug candidate includes BNC210, a negative allosteric modulator of the a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, which has completed phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of social anxiety disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder.

