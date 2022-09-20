Bionomics Limited (OTCMKTS:BNOEF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bionomics Limited (OTCMKTS:BNOEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 432,700 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the August 15th total of 399,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19.5 days.
Bionomics Price Performance
OTCMKTS BNOEF remained flat at $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday. Bionomics has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.04.
About Bionomics
