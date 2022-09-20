Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) Short Interest Update

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,350,000 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the August 15th total of 13,140,000 shares. Approximately 8.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Bitfarms from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Shares of BITF stock opened at $1.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Bitfarms has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $9.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.12.

Bitfarms ( NASDAQ:BITF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $41.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.30 million. Bitfarms had a negative net margin of 55.75% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bitfarms will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bitfarms by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 37,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the period. Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of Bitfarms by 20.0% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Bitfarms by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 7,596 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bitfarms by 158.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 9,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bitfarms by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.11% of the company’s stock.

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

