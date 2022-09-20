BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZAG) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZAG – Get Rating) were up 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$13.63 and last traded at C$13.62. Approximately 98,720 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 164,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.61.

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$13.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.94.

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th.

