BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB) Trading 0.5% Higher

Shares of BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB – Get Rating) traded up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$19.01 and last traded at C$19.01. 101,697 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 209,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.91.

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$19.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$20.11.

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.