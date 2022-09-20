BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH) Trading 0.6% Higher

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$20.87 and last traded at C$20.87. 16,813 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 31,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.75.

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$21.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$21.49.

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%.

