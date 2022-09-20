BoringDAO Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $2.91 Million (BORING)

BoringDAO (BORING) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. BoringDAO has a total market cap of $2.91 million and approximately $335,692.00 worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BoringDAO has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar. One BoringDAO coin can currently be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BoringDAO alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00119690 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005267 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005266 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $167.37 or 0.00881353 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

BoringDAO Profile

BoringDAO was first traded on May 25th, 2021. BoringDAO’s total supply is 494,873,143 coins and its circulating supply is 459,843,082 coins. The official website for BoringDAO is www.boringdao.com. BoringDAO’s official Twitter account is @TheBoringDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. BoringDAO’s official message board is boringdao-defi.medium.com.

Buying and Selling BoringDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BoringDAO deploys a series of decentralized bridges – or tunnels – designed to allow users to safely move their Bitcoin & other crypto assets between Ethereum & different blockchains to maximize the utilization rate of crypto assets in DeFi world.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoringDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BoringDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BoringDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BoringDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.