Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 18,352 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 799,754 shares.The stock last traded at $13.87 and had previously closed at $13.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BOWL. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Bowlero from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bowlero from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday.

Bowlero Trading Up 0.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bowlero Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bowlero by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Bowlero during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,530,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Bowlero in the 1st quarter worth approximately $974,000. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Bowlero by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC now owns 2,834,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,185,000 after purchasing an additional 293,174 shares during the period. Finally, Telemark Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bowlero by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,885,000 after purchasing an additional 330,524 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers. As of March 27, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mechanicsville, Virginia.

Further Reading

