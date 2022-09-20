Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 18,352 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 799,754 shares.The stock last traded at $13.87 and had previously closed at $13.90.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on BOWL. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Bowlero from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bowlero from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.11.
Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers. As of March 27, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mechanicsville, Virginia.
