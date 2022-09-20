BOX (NYSE:BOX) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.
Several other research firms also recently commented on BOX. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of BOX to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.50.
BOX Stock Performance
NYSE:BOX opened at $26.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.69 and a beta of 1.16. BOX has a fifty-two week low of $22.18 and a fifty-two week high of $33.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.82.
Insider Buying and Selling at BOX
In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total value of $396,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,382,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,141,357.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,089,400. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BOX
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in BOX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of BOX by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of BOX by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of BOX by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in BOX in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.00% of the company’s stock.
About BOX
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.
