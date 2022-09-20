Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.79–$0.77 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $347.00 million-$350.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $346.83 million. Braze also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.23–$0.22 EPS.

Shares of BRZE traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,597. Braze has a 52 week low of $27.09 and a 52 week high of $98.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.66.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. Braze had a negative return on equity of 35.25% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. The firm had revenue of $86.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.16 million. Braze’s revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Braze will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRZE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Braze from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Braze from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Braze from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Braze in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Braze in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Braze has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.00.

In other news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total value of $384,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,308,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total transaction of $703,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Myles Kleeger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total value of $384,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 165,848 shares of company stock worth $7,171,451. Insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRZE. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Braze by 50,225.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Braze during the second quarter worth about $140,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Braze during the 1st quarter worth about $346,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Braze during the second quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Braze in the 2nd quarter valued at about $308,000. 39.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

