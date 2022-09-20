Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) Shares Gap Down to $27.58

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.58, but opened at $26.81. Bristow Group shares last traded at $26.81, with a volume of 2 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Bristow Group to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th.

Get Bristow Group alerts:

Bristow Group Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $738.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 306.48 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bristow Group

Bristow Group ( NYSE:VTOL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bristow Group had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $301.74 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTOL. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Bristow Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 50,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Bristow Group by 105.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 6,327 shares during the period. Western Standard LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristow Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,175,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bristow Group by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 86,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 32,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

About Bristow Group

(Get Rating)

Bristow Group Inc provides aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies in the United States. It also offers commercial search and rescue services; and other helicopter and fixed wing transportation services. As of March 31, 2022, the company had a fleet of 229 aircrafts, of which 213 were helicopters.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bristow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.