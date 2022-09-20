British Land (LON:BLND) Sets New 1-Year Low at $391.70

British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 391.70 ($4.73) and last traded at GBX 391.70 ($4.73), with a volume of 1192788 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 410.10 ($4.96).

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BLND shares. Barclays decreased their price target on British Land from GBX 580 ($7.01) to GBX 540 ($6.52) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of British Land from GBX 710 ($8.58) to GBX 700 ($8.46) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, British Land currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 557.50 ($6.74).

Get British Land alerts:

British Land Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.23, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 398.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 452.24 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 487.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

British Land Company Profile

In other British Land news, insider Loraine Woodhouse acquired 3,363 shares of British Land stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 443 ($5.35) per share, with a total value of £14,898.09 ($18,001.56). In other news, insider Irvinder Goodhew bought 3,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 450 ($5.44) per share, for a total transaction of £14,395.50 ($17,394.27). Also, insider Loraine Woodhouse purchased 3,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 443 ($5.35) per share, with a total value of £14,898.09 ($18,001.56). Insiders acquired a total of 6,626 shares of company stock valued at $2,959,254 over the last ninety days.

(Get Rating)

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

Read More

