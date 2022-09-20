Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Matthews International Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 12,100 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 3.5% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $24,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in Broadcom by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,761 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $675.33.

Broadcom Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $8.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $493.75. 27,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,411,757. The firm has a market cap of $199.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $463.91 and a twelve month high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $521.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $549.46.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.56 by $0.17. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.32 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.93%.

Broadcom announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

