Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Broadwind from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadwind presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy.

Broadwind Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BWEN opened at $3.36 on Friday. Broadwind has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $3.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.11. The company has a market cap of $68.78 million, a PE ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadwind

Broadwind ( NASDAQ:BWEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 7.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadwind will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWEN. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Broadwind by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,734,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 394,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 49,474 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Broadwind by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 149,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its stake in Broadwind by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 124,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alerus Financial NA boosted its position in Broadwind by 176.0% during the first quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 36,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Broadwind Company Profile

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

Featured Stories

