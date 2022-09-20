Brokerages Set Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Target Price at $101.88

Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CELH. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Celsius from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Celsius from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Celsius from $74.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

NASDAQ:CELH opened at $106.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 271.92 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.73. Celsius has a 1-year low of $38.31 and a 1-year high of $118.19.

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $154.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.74 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Celsius will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John Fieldly sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $8,088,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,007,575.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Hal Kravitz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,397,670. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $8,088,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,007,575.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 278,500 shares of company stock valued at $26,796,940. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CELH. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsius in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

